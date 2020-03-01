ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Honor 9X Lite Geekbench Listing Confirms 4GB RAM, Android 10 OS

    By
    |

    Honor is likely to bring a toned-down version of the Honor 9X for the masses. The Honor 9X Lite is the upcoming affordable device from the Chinese brand which was first spotted at a retailer's website and has also been teased by the company. Now, the handset has made an appearance on Geekbench which points towards an upcoming launch.

    Honor 9X Lite Geekbench Listing Confirms 4GB RAM, Android 10 OS

     

    Honor 9X Geekbench Listing Details

    The Honor 9X has been spotted on the mobile benchmark database with the Huawei JSN-L22 model number. The handset is listed with some of the hardware such as Android 10 OS and an octa-core HiSilicon processor with 1.71GHz base frequency. The device is listed with 4GB RAM, but there is no mention of the storage capacity.

    Apart from this, the Geekbench database also notes the benchmark scores it has logged in the single-core and multi-core tests. For reference, it scores 333 points and 1,355 points in the single and multi-core tests respectively. This is all the information the Geekbench database gives on the Honor 9X Lite.

    However, as mentioned earlier, the complete specifications of Honor 9X Lite have been earlier listed on a retailer's website. The Honor 9X Lite has been tipped to pack a HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor accompanied by 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is said to arrive with an older Android 10 OS with an EMUI 9 skin on top.

    The display is said to measure 6.5-inches and will be FullView panel with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is said to launch with two rear cameras comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The same has been tipped by an official teaser shared by the company in the past. To capture selfies, there will be a 16MP snapper upfront. Lastly, a 3,750 mAh battery is likely to back up the unit.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: honor news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 7:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X