Honor 9X Lite Geekbench Listing Confirms 4GB RAM, Android 10 OS
Honor is likely to bring a toned-down version of the Honor 9X for the masses. The Honor 9X Lite is the upcoming affordable device from the Chinese brand which was first spotted at a retailer's website and has also been teased by the company. Now, the handset has made an appearance on Geekbench which points towards an upcoming launch.
Honor 9X Geekbench Listing Details
The Honor 9X has been spotted on the mobile benchmark database with the Huawei JSN-L22 model number. The handset is listed with some of the hardware such as Android 10 OS and an octa-core HiSilicon processor with 1.71GHz base frequency. The device is listed with 4GB RAM, but there is no mention of the storage capacity.
Apart from this, the Geekbench database also notes the benchmark scores it has logged in the single-core and multi-core tests. For reference, it scores 333 points and 1,355 points in the single and multi-core tests respectively. This is all the information the Geekbench database gives on the Honor 9X Lite.
However, as mentioned earlier, the complete specifications of Honor 9X Lite have been earlier listed on a retailer's website. The Honor 9X Lite has been tipped to pack a HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor accompanied by 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is said to arrive with an older Android 10 OS with an EMUI 9 skin on top.
The display is said to measure 6.5-inches and will be FullView panel with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is said to launch with two rear cameras comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The same has been tipped by an official teaser shared by the company in the past. To capture selfies, there will be a 16MP snapper upfront. Lastly, a 3,750 mAh battery is likely to back up the unit.
