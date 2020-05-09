Vivo G1 5G Enterprise Edition Arrives With Exynos 980 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is a brand which consumers would largely relate to affordable smartphones. But, the company has a neat portfolio which comprises of smartphones from all categories. The company has launched a couple of devices this year targeting mid-range consumers. Now, a new smartphone has been introduced by the company which is designed for the enterprise consumers dubbed Vivo G1 5G.

What Vivo G1 5G Packs Inside?

The Vivo G1 5G is quite similar to the Vivo S6 5G in terms of features. The latter debuted earlier in March this year as a mid-range offering. Speaking of which, the Vivo G1 5G is equipped with an AMOLED display that measures 6.44-inches. It delivers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and has HFR 10 certification.

Also, there is a waterdrop notch which is packed with a 32MP camera sensor for selfies. At the back, the device packs four cameras inside a circular module with the primary sensor being a 48MP in size. The main lens is paired up with an 8MP secondary camera which will be used for wide-angle shots.

There will also be a set of 2MP sensors used to add depth effects and for macro shots. The device is capable of recording 4K videos using the selfie as well are the primary camera. The chipset driving the Vivo G1 5G is the same as the S6 5G, i.e, the Samsung Exynos 980 5G processor. The device supports dual-mode SA/NSA 5G modes.

It is launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and Jovi virtual assistant support. It comes with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity features.

If we talk about the special features which this device brings for enterprise and government users then it's the software that needs to be mentioned. The device will boot on the Android 10- based Fun Touch OS interface and will support dual profile features (work and personal space).

An employer can control and set the primary settings on the device, while an employee would be able to use the handset for personal use via the second profile. The NFC chip packed inside this device is said to come with multiple functionalities such as tag reading and card identification, etc. Lastly, a 4,500 mAh is what powers the unit which is aided by 18W fast charging technology.

How Much The Vivo G1 5G Will Cost?

The Vivo G1 5G will retail at 3,498 Yuan (approx Rs. 37, 334) for 8GB RAM+ 128Gb storage. There is also a Police Edition which has the same 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration and can be bought for 4,498 Yuan (approx Rs. 48,007). It comes in a single black color option.

