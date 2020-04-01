Vivo S6 5G Smartphone Announced With Quad Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After a slew of rumors and speculations, the Vivo S6 5G smartphone has been announced in the company's home market China. The device uses an Exynos processor from Samsung, features a quad-camera setup at its rear, a waterdrop notch display and a capacious 4500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Vivo S6 Price And Availability

Vivo S6 has been launched in two storage configurations. The base variant features 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space and is priced at 2698 yuan (approx. Rs. 29,000) and the high-end variant features 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and is priced at 2998 yuan (approx. Rs. 32,000). The sale will debut on April 3 in China. It has been launched in three color options Jazz Black, Danube, and Swan Lake.

Vivo S6 Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Vivo S6 has been launched with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution with 2400 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.1. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core 2.26GHz Exynos 980 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. And, the device runs Android 10 topped with Vivo's FunTouchOS 10.

On the imaging front, the Vivo S6 makes use of a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor with 1.79 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP tertiary macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The camera capabilities of the Vivo S6 include 4K video recording, dynamic photo, night scene, AR cute shoot, professional mode, short video, slow motion video, and more. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.08 aperture.

Connectivity aspects of the Vivo S6 include 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The other aspects of the smartphone include a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. The other goodies of the newly announced Vivo smartphone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, Game Turbo, Cooling Turbo, AI Turbo, Net Turbo, CPU Turbo, and ART++ Turbo.

Given that the Vivo S5, its predecessor supports 22.5W fast charging support, it is disappointing to note that the latest model comes with 18W fast charging support.

