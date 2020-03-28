Vivo S6 5G Official Teaser Poster Hints Three New Shades, Quad-Camera Setup News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is all set to launch its new 5G smartphone for the masses called the Vivo S6 5G. The device is confirmed to go official on March 31 and ahead of its launch its hardware details have been surfacing regularly. Just a few days ago it was spotted at Geekbench and also cleared its certification from TENNA. Now, the company itself has shared a teaser of the upcoming device.

The Vivo S6 5G's teaser poster has been shared by the company on Weibo. The leaked poster has the device in three different shades including white, black, and blue. It is worth noting that all the color options of this handset feature a gradient rear panel. The color options are said to be Swan Lake, Jazz Black, and the Danube.

As for the renders, the leaked poster has showcased only the rear panel of the smartphone. The Vivo S6 5G can be seen sporting a circular quad-camera module. It is followed by the LED flash and the Vivo 5G logo at the bottom. Also, it seems that both the power and the volume keys are placed on the right edge.

As far as hardware is concerned, the Vivo S6 5G will be debuting with the octa-core Exynos 980 5H processor. It has been tipped with 6GBRAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration. The software side will be taken care of by the Android 10 OS paired with FunTouch OS UI.

The quad-rear camera setup is said to pack a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP super-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP sensor. The device is said to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch housing a 32MP selfie camera. The device will be backed by a 4,390 mAh battery unit.

