Vivo join hands with Taboola for content distribution

Discovery platform Taboola has announced its strategic partnership with the Chinese smartphone brand Vivo.

Under this partnership, Taboola will deliver a fully personalized content experience for Vivo's customers.

"Enabling people to discover what's new and interesting is a key part of enriching people's lives, and it is at the heart of our mission at Taboola. Smartphones are perhaps the most intimate device that we own -- on average we use our smartphones over 100 times a day. So the opportunity to create a personalized experience and surface relevant content in that "moment of next" is massive for users, journalism, and smartphone manufacturers," said Adam Singolda, founder and CEO, Taboola.

Singalda said: We are honored to partner with Vivo, an innovative leader in the mobile space, on this journey. We look forward to creating the next wave of personalization on smartphones in addition to powering quality journalism by driving new audiences directly to publishers' sites as opposed to walled garden environments.

Taboola will surface relevant personalized news and content from its network of premium publishers throughout Asia.

According to eMarketer, internet users in Asia-Pacific own smartphones at higher rates (93 percent) than their peers in Europe (86 percent) or North America (84 percent) and the growing penetration of smartphones and tablets has changed the way adults consume media in the region.

Through the partnership, both will enable content creators to reach their audiences throughout the day.

For those who are not aware, Taboola serves over 450 billion recommendations of articles, blogs, videos, products, and apps to over one billion unique users every month on thousands of premium sites and mobile carriers.