Vivo Plans To Increase Localization To 40 % By Next Year In India
Vivo is reportedly planning to increase the localization to 40 percent by next year. The company has made this announcement after the government has increased the import duty on motherboards, panels, touchpads, and accessories. The government has increased import duty by 10 percent to boost its local manufacturing.
Currently, the localization level of the company is only 15 percent and now it is planning to raise by 40 percent at its Noida factory. Vivo also said that it has a 28 percent market share at the national level and it is a top brand in the volume space in the offline market. Besides, the company claims that it has a 21 percent market share in West Bengal. However, Vivo India, director-brand strategy, Nipun Marya did not disclose the exact details of sales till now but said that the next 10 days are very important.
Meanwhile, Vivo launched a new smartphone in the V series. The Vivo S7e comes with a 6.77-inch display, 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP depth sensor. It has a 4,100 mAh battery along with a 33W fast charger.
Vivo Secures 27% Share: IDC
Apart from that research firm IDC issued a report which says that Vivo has managed to garner more than 27 percent share in the Q3 of this year. "Vivo stood at the third position, with shipments of 9.0 million units, growing by 27 percent YoY in Q3 of this calendar year. It regained its top slot in the offline channel, ahead of Samsung, with a share of 29 percent. With fewer offerings in the online channel," IDC said. The report also highlighted that Realme stood at the fourth position. It said that Realme grew at 19 percent YoY to eight million.
