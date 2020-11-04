Vivo S7e 5G Mid-Range Smartphone Officially Announced: What Does It Offer? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has added a new model to its mid-range 'S' series. The company has launched the Vivo S7e which is another mid-range 5G offering. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with which the Oppo K7x has also made a debut today. Apart from the mid-range MediaTek Dimensity processor, the handset is equipped with a tall AMOLED display, a higher-resolution triple-rear camera setup, and more.

Vivo S7e Hardware And Software

The Vivo S7e has been launched with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. The panel supports an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, has an aspect ratio of 20:9, and offers 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device also has HDR 10 certification to render 1080p videos on OTT platforms. It comes with a U-shaped notch.

Vivo has used a triple-lens setup on the S7e for imaging. The device will ship with a 64MP main camera that will have an f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone packs a 32MP selfie snapper with an f/2.2 aperture inside the waterdrop notch.

At its core, the Vivo S7e employs the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor which has 5G network support. The handset will come with 8GB RAM and 128Gb native storage capacity. The device also has external microSD card support. Software-side is taken care of by Android 10-based FunTouch OS.

A 4,100 mAh battery that takes charge over a USB Type-C port is what drives the unit. The smartphone is backed by 33W fast charging technology. Also, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. That said of the hardware; let's have a look at the handset's pricing and sale details:

Vivo S7e Price And Availability

Vivo is yet to announce the price of the S7e. There is no information available for its sale either in China or other markets. There is a possibility that the company reveals all the information in the coming weeks. We will keep you updated with all the latest developments on the same.

