Vivo S7T With Dimensity 820 SoC Tipped; February Launch Likely News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo S7 launched back in August 2020 and the Vivo S7e followed suit a couple of months later. It looks like the company is looking to launch another smartphone under the Vivo S7 lineup. Latest reports suggest the Vivo S7T might be in development and could debut in the Chinese home market pretty soon.

Vivo S7T Features Tipped

The report comes from the popular tipster Digital Chat Station who took to Weibo to share information about the Vivo S7T. If the tipster is to be believed, the Vivo S7T could have identical specifications as the Vivo S7 apart from a couple of changes.

For one, the Vivo S7T is said to draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. To recall, the Vivo S7 launched with the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The Vivo S7T, with the model number PD2080, is said to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio - which is very similar to the Vivo S7.

The upcoming Vivo S7T is rumored to feature a triple-camera setup with a 64MP GW1 primary sensor. The other sensors would likely be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP mono sensor. Up front, the tipster notes the Vivo S7T would flaunt a dual-camera setup with a 44MP primary lens and an 8MP monochrome sensor.

The selfie cameras are very similar to the Vivo V20 Pro that packs the 44MP Eye AF Dual selfie camera. Other details tipped include the 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Vivo S7T Launch: What To Expect

For now, the tipster hasn't shared any input about the launch of the smartphone. The phone is yet to appear at certification sites. The rumor mill also suggests the Vivo S7T will likely launch next month, at least in China.

On the other hand, the Vivo S7 is available in India. There's no word when the Vivo S7T will debut in India or in the global market. As a mid-range device, the upcoming Vivo S7T could be priced less than Rs. 25K, which is dominated by brands like Redmi, Mi, Realme, Oppo, and others.

