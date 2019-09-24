Vivo U10 India Launch Live Updates: Expected Price And Specifications News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo is all set to launch a new U-series of smartphones in India with the launch of the Vivo U10. Well, it is known that these smartphones will be online-only and will be priced competitively. From the teasers and confirmations that have hit the web, the upcoming smartphone will be loaded with decent features despite its budget price point.

The Vivo U10 will be launched today at 12 PM in India. The company will live stream the launch event on its official YouTube channel for its fans to watch the launch event and get to know the updates as they unfold. The live stream video is embedded below for those who want to watch it.

Vivo U10 Key Features Revealed

Vivo U10 has already been listed by the online retailer Amazon, which has been revealing several of its key features and specifications via a dedicated page. The device has been teased to feature triple rear cameras - 13MP + 8MP + 2MP sensors. It will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and a capacious 5000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo U10 Expected Price In India

The Vivo U10 is known to be a budget smartphone. We recently saw that it could be priced starting from around Rs. 8,000 in China. Following the same, there are reports that the Indian pricing could be under Rs. 12,000. Given that the U-series smartphones from Vivo will be exclusive to the online retailers, we can expect these budget smartphones to be a stiff rival to the other bestsellers in the country. From what we know so far, the Vivo U10 could be a challenger to the Realme C2 or Redmi 8A, which is slated to be launched on September 25.

Vivo U10 Live Updates

Are you interested in knowing what exactly the Vivo U10 comes packed with? Well, here you will be able to get minute-by-minute updates from the launch event.

Auto Refresh Feeds When it comes to pricing, the Vivo U10 with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM will be priced at Rs. 8,999, 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM will be priced at Rs. 9,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM will be priced at Rs. 10,999. The smartphone will be available via Amazon and Vivo e-store from September 29. There will be 10% instant discount on all SBI credit and debit cards and no cost EMI for six months. There will be additional offers from Reliance Jio. This is one of the budget smartphones with a triple-camera setup at its rear. It has a 13MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP tertiary depth sensor for bokeh effect. There is a dedicated night mode. The Vivo U10 will use an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset with Multi-Turbo feature that will clear the background resources for a faster load time. Vivo U10 gets the power from a massive 5000mAh battery as teased earlier with 18W fast charging support. It is claimed that a 10-minute charge will let users use the phone for 1.5 hours of YouTube playback or 1 hour of PUBG playing. With 100% charge, it can be used for 7 hours of PUBG playing time. Vivo U10 features a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio with a waterdrop notch display. Vivo U-series stands for the youth and is aimed at giving users a powerful device within their budget. Vivo is talking about the achivements and success of the offline presence. After the success of the online-only Z series, the company is coming up with the Vivo U10. The event is all set to debut soon.

