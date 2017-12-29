Vivo V7 receives a price cut of Rs. 2,000 in India

The Vivo V7 has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 in India. Now, the selfie-centric smartphone is available at just Rs. 16,990 against its original price of Rs. 18,990.

The Vivo V7 is being offered at this new price in both offline and online retail stores. The smartphone is available in three color variants; Matte Black, Champagne Gold and the recently launched Energetic Blue. At the time of the launch, the smartphone was online-exclusive to Flipkart, but now it can be purchased via Amazon and Paytm Mall as well.

Just to recall, The Vivo V7 adorns a metal unibody design with edge-to-edge screen. The smartphone is fitted with a 5.7-inch IPS FullView screen that delivers an HD resolution of 1,440×720 pixels and has the aspect ratio of 18:9.

Under the hood, the Vivo V7 is driven by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space. The storage capacity can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

One of the key highlights of the Vivo V7 is its 24MP moonlight selfie camera that comes with an aperture of f/2. The selfie camera also features several mode including Face Beauty 7.0, Natural Effect and Portrait Mode.

The Face Beauty 7.0 comes into action even when users on on a video call. Additionally, there is a unique Face Access feature that lets users unlock their smartphone with facial recognition kind of feature.

As for the rear camera, Vivo V7 uses a 16MP sensor with the same aperture size of f/2. Moreover, the rear camera is equipped with PDAF and Portrait Mode as well.

The device packs a standard 3,000mAh battery to keep the lights on. On the software front, the Vivo V7 arrives pre-installed with the company's own Funtouch OS 3.2, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

On the connectivity front, the Vivo V7 has features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio, GLONASS, GPS, BeiDou, OTG and micro USB port. The phone measures 149.3×72.8×7.9mm and weighs 139 grams.

Besides these, the smartphone also comes with some interesting features like Smart Split 3.0 and Clone App.