Vivo Y81 and Vivo Y71i receive Rs. 1,000 price cut in India

Vivo is one of the smartphone brands that is known for slashing the cost of its offerings. In a recent move, the company has slashed the cost of two of its smartphones - Y81 and Y71i. These devices have received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in India making them even more affordable.

The Vivo Y81 comes in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and the other with 4GB RAM. After the price cut, these models are available for Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 12,490 respectively. On the other hand, the Vivo Y71i has received a price cut, which has taken it down to Rs. 7,990. Notably, the Y81 is available in Gold and Black while the Y71i is available in Matte Black and Gold colors.

Initially, the price cut information was reported by the Mumbai-based retailer and Twitter-based tipster Mahesh Telecom. Later, the new pricing has been reflected across the leading online stores including Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo's e-store as well.

Vivo Y81 price cut

Notably, this is the second price cut on the Vivo Y81. The smartphone was launched in India in August for Rs. 12,990. Following its launch, the device received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 from the company in September taking the cost of its base variant down to Rs. 11,990. Now, it has received yet another price cut and is available for Rs. 10,990.

Vivo Y81 specifications

Vivo Y81 bestows a 6.22-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB storage space. There is support for up to 256GB of additional storage. For the imaging aspects, there is a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. The battery capacity of this device is 3260mAh.

Vivo Y71i specifications

On the other hand, the Vivo Y71i sports a 5.99-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, there is a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space along with support for up to 256GB of additional storage. The other aspects of this smartphone include an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and HDR mode and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and AI beauty mode. The device gets the power from a 3360mAh battery operating within it.