Vivo Y93s officially launched for Rs 17,000 with a mammoth 4030 mAh battery

Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone in the home market, which is an upgraded version of the Vivo Y93. The Vivo Y93s is the latest smartphone from the company with some of the notable features like a water drop notch and a gradient back panel.

Vivo Y93s price and availability

The Vivo Y93s will be available in China from the 11th of December in Zixia Red and Aurora Red color schemes. The smartphone retails for CNY 1,698 (Rs 17,000) for the base variant with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Vivo Y93s specifications and features

The Vivo Y93s comes with a 6.2-inch display with a water drop notch, offering higher screen to body ratio with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection offering FHD+ resolution.

The MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core chipset, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB can handle most of the games and apps. The chipset does offer improved power-efficiency, as the chipset is based on a 12nm manufacturing process with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the SIM card slots.

With respect to connectivity, the device offers dual-channel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. Like the original iteration (Vivo Y93), the Y93s moniker does not support NFC.

Just like the majority of the smartphones launched in 2018, the Vivo Y93s has a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability @30fps.

The device has a 4030 mAh Li-ion battery with support for standard 10W charging via micro USB port and a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with a custom skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the price or the launch date of the Vivo Y93s in India.