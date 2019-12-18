Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1x Available With Rs. 1,000 Discount: Price, Offers, And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo introduced its Z series with the launch of the Z1 Pro back in July this year in India. The Chinese brand then extended the lineup with the Z1x. The former was recently available with a discount of Rs. 2,000 on Flipkart. Now, both the smartphones have received another discount online.

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x Discount Offers

Vivo has discounted both the devices as a part of the Christmas Carnival sale. Both the smartphones are selling with a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the company's online store. There are a bunch of offers along with the discount which includes mo-cost EMI offers and a 5percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards.

Also, buyers will get a free selfie stick on the purchase of the Vivo Z1 Pro and the Vivo Z1x. Notably, this is a limited period sale which will be live till December 20. Following the discount, the Z1 Pro can be purchased starting at Rs, 12,990, while the Vivo Z1x at a starting price of Rs. 14,990.

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x Key Specifications

The Vivo Z1 Pro sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is an octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset accompanied by up to 6GB RAM ad 128GB internal storage.

For optics, there is a triple-lens rear camera setup housing a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. It ships with Android Pie OS and has a Fun Touch OS 9 user interface.

As for the Z1x, it packs a smaller 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It also features a triple rear camera setup but packs a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Both the smartphones offer a 32MP camera upfront for selfies and video calling. Backing up the Z1 Pro is a 5,000 mAh battery, while the Z1x uses a smaller 4,500 mAh battery.

