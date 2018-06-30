Vivo Z1i with Snapdragon 636 SoC and a notched display leaked online

Vivo is expected to launch yet another smartphone aka the Vivo Z1i in China. Going by the nomenclature, the Vivo Z1i will be an affordable version of the Vivo Z1, which was recently launched in China. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the announcement date of the Vivo Z1i smartphone, what so ever.

As the Vivo Z1 has not been launched in India, the company is most unlikely to launch the Vivo Z1i in India as well. Vivo did launch an affordable smartphone with a notch in India called as the Vivo Y83, which is priced at Rs 14,999.

Specifications

The Vivo VZ1i has a 2280 x 1080px IPS LCD display, going by the resolution the smartphone will have a notch on the top with 19:9 aspect ratio, protected by a layer of 2.5D tempered glass on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, which is a bit of a let down over the Vivo Z1, which runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 is still a solid Mobile Solution, which is based on 14nm FinFET technology with four high-performance cores and four efficient cores with Adreno 509 GPU. The device has a 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB onboard storage with a micro SD card slot (up to 256 GB).

However, the device has a Hybrid slot and the device accepts either 2 SIM cards or a SIM and a micro SD card.

On the optics front, the device has a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a 13 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For the selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone also has a massive 16 MP front-facing selfie camera, which is likely to support Face Unlock feature.

The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with a 3180 mAh Li-ion battery. The device is based on FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

