Vivo Z1x India Launch Today – Live Stream, Expected Specs, And More
Vivo Z1x is one of the much-awaited smartphones and its India launch has been teased for quite some time. Notably, it is the second smartphone in the Z series in the country. Already, we know some aspects of this Vivo smartphone such as its design and a few of its specifications, thanks to the numerous teasers that made rounds online.
Today, the Vivo Z1x will be launched in India and we will get to know the complete details of the device. The launch event of the Vivo Z1x will debut today at 12 PM and the company will live stream the same via its official social media handles such as Facebook.
Vivo Z1x Expected Specifications
Vivo Z1x is teased to bestow a Super AMOLED display likely measuring 6.38 inches and a waterdrop notch. Under its hood, we can expect the company to arrive with a 4500mAh battery with support for 22.5W Flash Charge technology and an octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC. There could be up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space in the soon-to-be-launched Vivo smartphone.
It is teased that there will be triple cameras at the rear comprising a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens, and a tertiary 2MP depth sensor. It is touted to arrive with a 32MP selfie camera housed within the waterdrop notch.
What We Think About Vivo Z1x
Well, the Vivo Z1x, the second smartphone to be launched in India under the Z series is the rebranded version of the Vivo Z5. Notably, the Vivo Z5 was announced in China a couple of months back for 1,598 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000). And, it is known that the smartphone will be a Flipkart exclusive. Given the possible specifications of the Vivo Z1x and the previous offerings from the company, we get to know that the smartphone will be a Flipkart exclusive.
As the launch is all set to debut in another hour, we can get to know more details soon. Until then, we would like to keep you informed that there are claims that the Vivo Z1x could be priced under Rs. 20,000.
