Vivo Z1x With Triple Rear Cameras Launched In India: Price Starts From Rs. 16,999

Vivo Z1x, the second smartphone in the company's Z series has been announced in India. This mid-range smartphone comes with the common features and specifications that we have seen in the price segment. Also, there are a few notable aspects that make it standout against the competition.

Vivo Z1x Price And Availability

Vivo Z1x has been launched in two storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These two variants are priced at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 18,990 respectively. The smartphone comes in two color options - Fusion blue and Phantom Purple and will on sale from September 13 at 12 PM via Flipkart.

When it comes to launch offers, buyers use an HDFC debit or credit card for the purchase and choose EMI transaction will get Rs. 1,250 discount on the smartphone. Also, Reliance Jio subscribers will get benefits worth Rs. 6,000.

Vivo Z1x Specifications And Features

Vivo Z1x bestows a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone features SCHOTT Xensation Glass for protection and it is touted to be 8.15% better than the one on rivals. The screen has DC dimming via low brightness anti-flicker. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor that is touted to unlock the device in 0.48 seconds.

Under its hood, the latest Vivo smartphone employs an octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage space. The Vivo Z1x runs Android 9 Pie topped with Funtouch OS 9.1. There are connectivity features including dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

For imaging, the Vivo Z1x features triple rear cameras. The camera module comprises a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP secondary sensor with 120-degree ultra-wide-lens and f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Vivo Z1x is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support, which is claimed to charge it up to 50% in 30 minutes.

Vivo Z1x - Our Take

Vivo Z1x, the latest mid-range smartphone from the company appears to be loaded with all the recent features that make it on par with the offerings that are available in its price category. Given that it is priced under Rs. 20,000, we can expect the Vivo smartphone to compete against the bestsellers from Redmi, Realme, and Samsung in this segment.

