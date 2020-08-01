Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus With 12GB RAM Listed On Geekbench: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Another new Xiaomi smartphone has been benchmarked on Geekbench. The device is said to be the Mi 10 Pro Plus which has been leaked a couple of times earlier as well. The Geekbench listing sheds some light on the expected hardware and also reveals its benchmark scores. It is worth mentioning that this is the second flagship smartphone that has paid a visit to the benchmark website in recent times.

Mi 10 Pro Plus Geekbench Specifications

The alleged Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus has been listed with the M2007J1SC model number at the Geekbench database. It has earlier visited AnTuTu mobile benchmark and 3C certification website with the same model number. As for the specifications tipped, the device is listed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor clocking at 1.8GHz with eight cores.

While the processor name is not specified, it is being speculated to be the Snapdragon 865 processor. Further, the Geekbench database suggests 12GB RAM configuration and Android 10 OS. This should be paired up with a custom MIUI skin. The device has logged 903 points and 3,233 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

As for its other features, the device is expected to launch with a curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. The device is likely to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Earlier leaks have also suggested a 108MP primary camera for imaging. However, this is yet to be confirmed by Xiaomi.

The 3C certification website indicated a 120W fast charging technology in tow. However, the battery capacity hasn't been disclosed as of now. The primary hardware details are still at large and we are still waiting for the leaks and teasers to share some insight on the same.

The company might launch the device first in China. It is speculated to arrive this month itself. But, there is no confirmation by Xiaomi on the arrival of the Mi 10 Pro and the Mi 10 Pro Plus.

