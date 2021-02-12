Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Massive Leak: Hands-On Video Reveals 120X Ultra Pixel AI Camera News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi Mi 11 is finally available in the global market. Even before the launch, there were rumors about the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Lite models. The alleged Mi 11 Ultra has now surfaced online via hands-on video from a Filipino YouTuber. Before the video was taken down, several screenshots were taken - giving us an idea about the Mi 11 Ultra.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Details

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is Tech Buff PH's video seems to be the device with the model number M2012K1G. To note, the same handset recently appeared on the BIS and ECC certification listings. Going into the details, the smartphone was spotted in black and white color variants with a large camera bump, covering nearly the entire top portion at the rear.

Going into the details gathered from the video, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will sport a triple-camera setup, along with a periscope zoom lens. One can even see the 120X Ultra Pixel AI camera written on the unit as well as the small secondary display.

The screenshots from the video also reveal a couple of key details. We now know the Mi 11 Ultra will have its sound by Harmon Kadron dual speakers. Since there is no dedicated fingerprint sensor, one can expect to see it embedded in the display. The display screenshot confirms the Mi 11 Ultra will launch with MIUI 12.5 global variant.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Features (Expected)

Since the smartphone has appeared on a couple of certification listings, we know few details. The Mi 11 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch OLED with WQHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Reports also suggest Corning Gorilla Victus protection with IP68 dust and water resistance.

The Snapdragon 888 SoC will be powering the upcoming Mi 11 Ultra. A 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast wired and wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging support is tipped. For now, there's no word when the smartphone would release in the market. But since it's already appeared at several certification sites, the launch can be expected anytime soon. Also, the Mi 11 Lite and the Mi 11 Pro have been tipped to launch soon.

Best Mobiles in India