After Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi 6 and Mi Mix 2 to get Face Unlock

Xiaomi has come up with the 367th week MIUI custom ROM update. This update brings the Face Unlock facial recognition feature to the 2017 flagship models. Well, the talk is about the Mi 6 and Mi Mix 2. With the rollout of the update to these models, users of these phones can start using the Face Unlock feature.

Back in February, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro received the Face Unlock feature soon after its launch. The device got the update as a part of the MIUI 9.2 Nightly build that is meant for the closed beta testers. Just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Mi 6 and Mi Mix 2 will start receiving the Face Unlock feature with the rollout of the latest update.

Both the Mi 6 and Mi Mix 2 will use the selfie camera for skin complexion recognition, which is a technique that is less secure than the 3D depth of field recognition and iris recognition. It is said so as people with similar appearances as the owners of these phones can also unlock the device via this Face Unlock feature that recognizes the complexion.

In order to get the Face Unlock feature on the Mi 6 and Mi Mix 2, the users of these phones have to update their device to the latest version by checking for the OTA update. When this process is over, the facial recognition feature can be found under Settings → Lock screen, fingerprint, and password. Over here, users have to hit "Add face data".

With the inclusion of the Face Unlock feature, the yesteryear flagship smartphone users can choose between options such as pattern, PIN, fingerprint unlock, facial recognition and password in order to block the access to the data stored on their phones. The official Xiaomi MIUI forum has more details regarding this new feature and others that will be rolled out through an OTA update.

Via