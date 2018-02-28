Xiaomi Mi 7 might be unveiled in June; in-display fingerprint sensor likely

Over the past few days, we have been witnessing the announcement of a plethora of flagship smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S9, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Asus ZenFone 5, and many other devices as well at the MWC 2018 show. Now, it is time for the other companies to come up with their launches. One such company is the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi 7, the upcoming flagship smartphone was speculated to be announced at the MWC 2018 tech show but the same was later ruled out as the company was believed to unveil the Mi Mix 2S. With a recent teaser from Xiaomi, there came a confirmation that the Mi Mix 2S will go official on March 27. But the Mi 7 launch date remains uncertain and there is no sort of confirmation regarding the same.

A recent Weibo post by Mocha RQ, an industry insider tips that the Xiaomi Mi 7 might be unveiled in June this year. He states that the delay in the announcement of the flagship smartphone could be due to the implementation of an in-display fingerprint sensor. In addition to these details, the Weibo post also sheds light on some specifications.

According to the same, it looks like the Xiaomi Mi 7 might arrive with a better camera and AI features as well. The camera is said to be positioned vertically at the rear of the device similar to the one we saw on the newly launched Redmi Note 5 Pro. Also, the device is expected to sport a glass back panel and feature a notch as seen on the iPhone X.

Given that it is a flagship smartphone, the Mi 7 is believed to embrace a full-screen design with minimal bezels and dual camera setup. It might feature two 16MP cameras along with LED flash at the rear. Also, the Xiaomi Mi 7 is tipped to use a 3170mAh battery along with support for wireless charging.

From the previous reports, the Xiaomi flagship smartphone is believed to run Android 8.0 Oreo along with MIUI 9. The device is said to feature the Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. Though we know a few details, we cannot be sure until there is an official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding it.