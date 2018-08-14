Xiaomi Mi 8 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant announced for Rs. 33,000

Xiaomi Mi 8, the latest flagship smartphone gets a new variant. The top-end variant of the smartphone featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space has been announced in the company's home market China. While this variant comes with additional memory, the other aspects remain the same.

It isn't surprising as there were speculations that the company might announce a new variant of the Mi 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space soon. So long, 8GB RAM was restricted only to the Mi 8 Explorer Edition. Now, even the regular variant of the flagship has got this huge chunk of memory.

Xiaomi Mi 8 8GB RAM price and availability

At the time of its announcement in May, the Mi 8 was launched with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage variants. The Explorer Edition was available with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Now, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Mi 8 has been listed in China for 3299 yuan (approx. Rs. 33,000). This is the same pricing as the 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Mi 8. The device has been listed by Mi.com and JD.com in Black and Blue color options.

Global release date unclear

Recent leaks suggest that the Mi 8 global variant will be launched soon in Spain. It is speculated that the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be launched in two colors - White and Black. When it comes to the Indian market, there is no clue regarding when the device might arrive in the country. However, there are reports suggesting that the Mi 8 SE could be launched in India for under Rs. 20,000.

Mi 8 sales record

Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Explorer Edition and Mi Band 3 were launched alongside MIUI 10 at an event on May 31. In just three weeks of the launch, the Mi 8 series smartphones created a record by selling over one million units. Notably, the company claimed that they managed to sell one million units of the device in 18 days, which is faster than the record created by OnePlus 6 (it took in 22 days for one million units of sale).