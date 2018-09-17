Xiaomi Mi 8 Fingerprint edition to be unveiled on September 19

We already know that the Mi 8 Youth edition is all set to be launched on September 19 at an event in Chengdu. Now, Xiaomi has come up with a teaser suggesting that another device will also be launched at the event. Well, it is speculated to the Mi 8 Fingerprint edition. In a different teaser, the company revealed that the Fingerprint edition of the flagship Mi 8 will arrive in a Gold color variant.

Notably, the Mi 8 Youth edition is already up for reservations in the company's home market China. Interested buyers can prebook one from the online stores to get their hands on the smartphone before the others. An earlier teaser did reveal that the Youth edition will be launched in gradient color variants but there is no clue if the Fingerprint edition will also come in such colors. In addition to these, Xiaomi had also teased that it will launch limited edition NFC bracelets with these smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth and Fingerprint edition specifications

Going by the previous reports, the Mi 8 Youth will arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM. The device is expected to be launched in Black and Gold color options. It is believed to flaunt a 6.26-inch display with a FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. We can expect the device to arrive in multiple storage variants, a dual camera module with two 12MP sensors, a 24MP selfie camera, MIUI topped with Android Oreo or Android Pie and a 3250mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Fingerprint edition is also believed to arrive with similar specifications but it could arrive with a different design and colors. This smartphone is expected to be priced starting 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,000). However, there is no word if these devices will be launched in the global markets as the Mi 8 series is yet to go global.