Xiaomi Mi 8 to come to India and 7 other global markets

Xiaomi Mi 8, the flagship smartphone will be unveiled on May 31 at an event in China. This 8th-anniversary edition smartphone will be accompanied by the Mi Band 3, MIUI 10 and a slew of other products. With this smartphone, the company is expected to bring many advanced aspects such as an in-display fingerprint sensor and 3D facial recognition among others.

Though the launch event will happen in Shenzhen, China, it looks like this smartphone will not be exclusive to the country. A Reddit user has shared an image with the caption "the Mi8 is probably coming to at least 8 new countries other than China!"

This image shows the Mi Logo surrounded by iconic monuments from eight countries. The list includes Egypt, Spain, India, Thailand, Italy, Russia, France and Vietnam. Given that the Mi 6 was not launched in India, it is good to know that the Mi 8 will be launched in the country this year.

Retail box reveals Xiaomi Mi 8 specs

If the leaked retail box images are to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi 8 might arrive with a 6.2-inch FHD+ IPS display with a notch on top. The display is said to have an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is believed that the smartphone will get the power from a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It is likely to debut with the MIUI 10 featuring iPhone X-like gesture controls.

Word is that the Xiaomi flagship phone might feature 3D facial recognition technology as the iPhone X. We have come across leaked 3D module housed inside the notch for the purchase. Also, a teaser from the company tipped at the presence of a new facial recognition feature. The other advanced feature is the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. Though it remains to be confirmed, a leaked video shows the in-display fingerprint sensor in action.

The Mi 8 is believed to arrive with a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 20MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 16MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is said to be a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. We can expect a 3300mAh battery to power the phone along with Quick Charge 4.0.