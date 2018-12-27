Xiaomi Mi 8 MIUI 10 update based on Android Pie now rolling out

Xiaomi has started dishing out a new MIUI 10 update based on Android Pie for its Mi 8 lineup of smartphones. The Mi 8 smartphone had earlier received the MIUI 10 update that was based on Android Pie for the Chinese variants. Now, the update is being rolled out globally. The new update brings along the Android Pie features in addition to some other features introduced by Xiaomi.

The latest update for the Mi 8 series brings a host of changes along with it. However, the key highlight of the update is the introduction of night mode. The Android Pie update for the Xiaomi Mi 8 series was first spotted by GizmoChina. As per the report, the new update brings along navigation gestures and card-based multi-tasking view features. The update also improves the camera functionalities and introduces the slow-motion video recording up to 960fps. The night mode feature, on the other hand, will now allow the smartphone to capture better images in challenging light situations. As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi says that the update will make its way outside China over the period of coming weeks.

Xiaomi Mi 8 specifications and features:

The Xiaomi Mi 8 is the premium offering by the Chinese tech giant. The Mi 8 is fuelled by the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset which is paired with Adreno 630 GPU to render all the heavy graphics. The smartphone comes in two RAM and three storage options. The Mi 8 uses 6/8GB RAM for multitasking and has 64GB/128GB/256GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone boasts a 6.21-inch AMOLED display panel which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2248 pixels. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. In terms of optics, the smartphone makes use of a dual-rear camera module comprising of a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP secondary depth sensor with a wide f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 20MP selfie shooter with a 20MP lens that has a f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,400mAh battery with Quick Charge support.