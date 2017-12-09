Xiaomi Mi A1 receives OTA update with December security patch

Xiaomi Mi A1 was unveiled back in September this year carrying a price tag of Rs. 14,999. Recently, the smartphone was in headlines as it is all set to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update and the company is looking for beta testers for the same.

In the meantime, a report by The Android Soul claims that the Mi A1 has received a new OTA update that brings the latest December security patch. The OTA update measures 153 MB in size and is aimed at enhancing the performance, stability and security of the Xiaomi Mi A1. If you are using the device, you can navigate to the device's Settings → About Phone and check for the system update manually from there.

Back in November, the Xiaomi Mi A1 received a heavy OTA update measuring around 1GB. This update brought the November security patch as well as bug fixes. After the update, the users of the Mi A1 were able to experience improved overall performance, enhanced system stability, better security, and under the hood improvements. Apart from this, the update did not bring about major changes to the system UI.

When it comes to the Android 8.0 Oreo update to the first Android One smartphone from Xiaomi's stable, it looks like the update will be rolled out to the beta testers initially. Once the volunteers test the beta update and the bugs or other issues are resolved, the stable Android Oreo update for the Mi A1 will be rolled out to all the users owning the device. And, it is expected that the Oreo update to the smartphone will be rolled out by the end of this year.

As mentioned above, the Xiaomi Mi A1 is the first Android One smartphone from Xiaomi. The device features a dual camera and other similar specifications as the Xiaomi Mi 5X that is available in China. It is available at a significant discount of Rs. 2,000 on Flipkart as the retailer is conducting the Big Shopping Days sale until December 9.