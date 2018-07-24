Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launch: Watch the live stream here

It is known that Xiaomi will launch the Android One smartphones - Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite in Spain today. These are the global variants of the Mi 6X and Redmi 6 Pro. The Global Launch Event will happen in Spain at 11 AM (around 2:30 PM IST).

The highlight of these smartphones is that these are the stock Android One and do not ship with the company's custom ROM - MIUI. Eventually, the devices will offer an optimized Android experience and receive the latest security and software updates on a timely basis.

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite live stream

Xiaomi will live stream the Global Launch Event to happen in a few more minutes on its YouTube channel. You can catch hold of the action live from the live stream video below.

Leaked Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite price

According to the previous reports, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is likely to be launched in two variants. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is said to be priced around Rs. 22,000 while the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is likely to cost around Rs. 24,000. On the other hand, the Mi A2 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space could be priced around Rs. 17,000 and the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space could be priced around Rs. 20,000. These pricing details were shared by a couple of Romanian retailers.

Mi A2 camera teasers

A few hours back, Xiaomi posted a couple of teasers on its official Twitter handle. These teasers shed light on the camera features of the Mi A2. Going by one of the teasers, the smartphone will arrive with a dual-camera setup with the secondary sensor featuring a telephoto lens. The other teaser shows that there could portrait mode and soft bokeh effect in the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite.

When it comes to specifications, these smartphones are likely to arrive with identical specifications as the Mi 6X and Redmi 6 Pro. Except for the Android One OS on board, there will be no other changes in terms of specs. We say so as the Mi A2 is the global variant of the Mi 6X and the Mi A2 Lite is said to be the international variant of the Redmi 6 Pro.