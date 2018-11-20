Xiaomi Mi A2 Red variant with 6GB RAM sales go live in India

Xiaomi has some impressive range of budget and mid-range smartphones to offer in India. The company's recent mid-range Mi A2 is one of the well-received smartphones in India by the Chinese tech giant. The Mi A2 was launched back in August this year and offers some of the tending features such as a taller display, a dual-rear camera setup and more. The ergonomically designed smartphone was launched in four color variants including black, gold, blue and rose gold. Now, the company has introduced another color variant of the Mi A2 which is surely going to grab some stares. Xiaomi has now unveiled a red color variant of the Mi A2.

While the Mi A2 was available in a 4GB color variant, the latest red color variant will be available in 6GB RAM. The Mi A2 6GB RAM red variant is now up for grabs in the country and interested users can head to Mi.com or Amazon India website.

Amazon is offering a discount of 5 percent for the users who are making the purchase using HDFC Bank credit and debit card. Users will also be able to avail No Cost EMIs on the device.

Besides, the users who will purchase the new version of the Mi A2 from Mi Store will get a cashback of Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio along with 4.5TB of free data. In addition to this, the customers will also receive three-month Hungama Music subscription for free. Users will also be able to avail exchange offers on their old devices. Further, users can also purchase an accidental drop and liquid damages cover worth Rs 1,099 from Mi Store where Xiaomi will offer up to 80 percent of cost recovery of the device.

To recall, the Mi A2 sports a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9 and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor based on MIUI 10. The processor is paired with either 4GB/6GB of RAM and has 32GB/64GB if onboard storage. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.