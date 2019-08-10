Xiaomi Mi A3 India Launch Likely Pegged For August 23 – What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi Mi A3, the third -generation Android One smartphone was unveiled back in July. Now, it looks like the company is in plans to launch the device in India this month. The Mi A3 is the stock Android version of the newly launched Mi CC9e in the company's home market China before its launch in Europe.

Xiaomi Mi A3 India Launch Date

As per a recent report by Smartprix citing an industry source, Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi A3 in India on August 23. However, the report does not divulge further details about its pricing and availability in the Indian market. As we are a couple of weeks away from the speculated launch date, we can expect to get further details soon.

Mi A3 Expected Price In India

Talking about the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi A2, its predecessor was launched for Rs. 17,999 in the country. Having said that, we can expect the latest one to be priced under Rs. 20,000. This is just a speculation and we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the launch date and pricing of the Xiaomi smartphone in India.

Xiaomi Mi A3 - Specifications

The Mi A3 was launched with a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with a HD+ AMOLED waterdrop notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the smartphone. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The photography department comprises triple cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with EIS, a secondary 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a third 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 32MP sensor with 4-in-1 pixel binning technology and AI beauty capabilities. The other goodies include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, an infrared sensor, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 4030mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 18W fast charging.

Our Take On Xiaomi Mi A3

The newly launched Xiaomi Mi A3 is mid-range devices that will compete against the likes of other smartphones in the segment. We can expect this smartphone to sell well in the market.

