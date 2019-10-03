Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With SD 730G, 108MP Camera To Be Launched On October 24 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in July this year, Xiaomi introduced the new Mi CC lineup of smartphones. The lineup comprised of smartphones including Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. Now, it looks like the company is all set to add another device to its portfolio with the launch of the Mi CC9 Pro. It is said that this smartphone will be aimed at gamers looking for an affordable offering.

Xiaomi launched the Mi CC9e in the global markets with the moniker Mi A3. On the other hand, the Mi CC9 is available in select markets as the Mi 9 Lite. As per a recent leak on Weibo, the Mi CC9 Pro will be launched in the lineup with a curved screen. This will make it the first Xiaomi smartphone that does not belong to the premium price segment and features a curved screen.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Details

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is said to be launched with a Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor. It is the same 108MP camera sensor seen on the Mi MIX Alpha concept smartphone announced recently. If this claim turns out to be true, then the Mi CC9 Pro could be the first smartphone to be commercially available with the high-resolution image sensor from Samsung.

Apart from the camera, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. This is an octa-core GPU with custom Kryo 470 cores based on the 8nm process. It is said to feature 15% additional graphics performance over the Snapdragon 730 SoC, thereby delivering a powerful gaming performance. For gamers, the chipset is the first 7 series SoC to support True HDR during gameplay.

What We Think

As of now, there is no further information regarding the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro. We can expect the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro to be launched on October 24 in the company's home market China. We can expect to see more leaks revealing further details about the smartphone in the coming days as we approach closer to its launch date. Given that the Mi CC lineup helped the company strengthen its presence in the entry-level and mid-range price points, it looks like it is trying to become a leader in the sector.

