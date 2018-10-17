Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S begins receiving stable Android Pie update based on EMUI 10

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, the flagship smartphone by the Chinese tech giant is finally receiving a stable Android 9 Pie update based on MIUI 10. The Mi Mix 2S is among one of the few flagship smartphones which are a part of Google's Android Pie Beta program. Xiaomi had been rolling out the Global Beta Android Pie updates its other smartphones and had skipped the rollout for the Mi Mix 2S until now.

The Android 9 Pie brings along a whole bunch of useful features such as optimized system performance, Adaptive Battery, new fullscreen gestures and much more. The MIUI 10, on the other hand, also comes along with its own set of new features such as AI-powered pre-loading of apps, improved camera functionalities, and a revamped recents menu.

As the MIUI Global Beta based on Android Pie comes in the form a recovery ROM, users will need to follow a set of specific instructions which needs TWRP so that it could be installed on the device. The TWRP (Team Win Recovery Project) is basically an open-source software custom recovery image which is required for the Android-based devices. It is not immediately clear if the users need to wipe their device prior to the update or not.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s specifications:

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s packs a 5.99 inch IPS LCD display which has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and offer a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on top for added screen protection. In terms of optics, the Mi Mix 2s sports a dual-rear camera setup which comprises a 12MP primary lens with Sony IMX363 sensor and a 12MP secondary telephoto lens with a f/2.4 aperture to capture the depth effect. Up front, you get a 5MP camera to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with Adreno 630 GPU to take care of the graphics. The smartphone is available in two RAM variants including 6GB and 8GB RAM. The device is available in three storage variants including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage.