Just In
- 8 min ago Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC Announced; Starts At Around Rs. 26,000
- 39 min ago Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Vs Other Best Premium Smartphones
- 1 hr ago BGMI India Ban Update; Gaming Companies Urge PM Modi For Fair Treatment
- 4 hrs ago Moto X30 Pro, World's First 200MP Camera Smartphone Announced
Don't Miss
- News Cong to hold 'Mehangai Chaupals', mega rally in Delhi against price rise
- Sports Cricket South Africa T20 League: CSK Johannesburg Full Squad; Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali join franchise
- Travel The Breadknife: Australia's Prime Attraction
- Education BHMCT-CET 2022 Hall Ticket is Out, Download your BHMCT-CET Admit Card 2022 from here!
- Movies Raksha Bandhan 2022: Fahmaan Khan, Hina Khan, Jannat Zubair, Divyanka & Others Celebrate Rakhi
- Lifestyle Samantha Ruth Prabhu Fitness: 6 Quick Tips You Need To Learn From The Pan-India Star
- Finance This Metal Stock To Offer Potential Gain Of 16% In 12 Months, EBITDA Up 55%: ICICI Direct
- Automobiles Tata Punch Reaches 1 Lakh Sales Milestone - New Benchmark Set
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Complete Specs Leaked: As Good As Galaxy Fold 4?
Xiaomi is all set to launch its 2nd generation folding smartphone -- the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. As per the teasers, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 looks fresh, especially with a brand new triple camera setup at the back and it also seems to have a re-engineered hinge.
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, in terms of hardware specifications, will be as capable as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Not just that, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is also expected to cost a lot less than the Samsung's latest flagship folding smartphone.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Specifications
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will have an 8-inch primary display with 2K resolution and this is said to be an ECO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the device will have a 6.59-inch external cover display with (E5 AMOLED) with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.
Just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with LPPDR5 RAM (maybe up to 12GB) and UFS 3.1 type storage (maybe up to 256GB). The device is also expected to have dual SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.
The device has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The smartphone is also expected to have two selfie cameras -- a cover display camera and an inside camera. The device is expected to support up to 8K video recording on the primary camera and 60fps 4K video recording.
The phone is said to have a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, and the device is also expected to support wireless and reverse wireless charging. The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will have a dual-camera setup and an X-Axis haptic motor, which should deliver a better haptic feel.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
8,999
-
20,350
-
11,933
-
25,925
-
70,999
-
39,999
-
26,020
-
40,230
-
8,124
-
18,910