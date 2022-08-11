Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Complete Specs Leaked: As Good As Galaxy Fold 4? News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is all set to launch its 2nd generation folding smartphone -- the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. As per the teasers, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 looks fresh, especially with a brand new triple camera setup at the back and it also seems to have a re-engineered hinge.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, in terms of hardware specifications, will be as capable as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Not just that, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is also expected to cost a lot less than the Samsung's latest flagship folding smartphone.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will have an 8-inch primary display with 2K resolution and this is said to be an ECO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the device will have a 6.59-inch external cover display with (E5 AMOLED) with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.

Just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with LPPDR5 RAM (maybe up to 12GB) and UFS 3.1 type storage (maybe up to 256GB). The device is also expected to have dual SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.

The device has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The smartphone is also expected to have two selfie cameras -- a cover display camera and an inside camera. The device is expected to support up to 8K video recording on the primary camera and 60fps 4K video recording.

The phone is said to have a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, and the device is also expected to support wireless and reverse wireless charging. The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will have a dual-camera setup and an X-Axis haptic motor, which should deliver a better haptic feel.

