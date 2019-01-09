Xiaomi Redmi 48MP smartphone teased once again; shows dual rear cameras

Last week, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi lineup of smartphones will become a separate entity similar to Huawei's Honor. The first smartphone under the Redmi brand is slated to be announced on January 10. Already, we have been coming across numerous speculations regarding this upcoming Redmi smartphone.

The Xiaomi executives had shared a set of official renders of this smartphone recently. Now, while we are just a day ahead of the launch event, it looks like the teasers of the phone are not going to cease. The latest one has been shared by Donovan Sung, the global spokesperson at Xiaomi via Twitter.

Xiaomi Redmi 48MP phone teaser

Going by the teaser, the Redmi smartphone is likely to flaunt a 48MP AI dual camera setup. Notably, shows the black variant of the smartphone. The dual cameras appear to be stacked vertically at the top left corner and the camera module is slightly raised. There is an LED flash module underneath the camera. Also, the '48MP AI DUAL CAMERA' branding is engraved under the camera module.

Recently, a similar poster surfaced online via Weibo revealing details such as the codename "King Kong" and the date and time of its launch - January 10 at 2 PM in China (11:30 AM in India).

Rumored specifications

The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone has been listed online by a popular Chinese online retailer JD.com with the moniker Redmi X. This makes us believe that the device could be dubbed Redmi X but there are other reports claiming its name to be Redmi Pro 2 and Redmi 7 Pro. But we need to wait until tomorrow to know the actual name of this smartphone.

A leaked TENAA listing showed a few key details of this smartphone. From the same, we can expect it to be a durable device made using glass and a blend of other materials. This is different from the previous Redmi smartphones that feature aluminum or plastic materials. The leaked poster of the smartphone suggests that it could arrive in four color variants of which three are gradient colors. Besides the dual camera module at its rear, there appears to be a teardrop notch at the front.