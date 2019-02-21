ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch: You can buy tickets for Rs. 480

    Xiaomi fans can attend the Redmi Note 7 and get Rs. 1,500 worth goodies.

    By
    |

    Last week, Xiaomi came up with a confirmation that the Redmi Note 7 will be launched in India on February 28. Soon after this confirmation, Flipkart started teasing the launch of the device. Also, the e-commerce portal opened the registrations for interested buyers to purchase the tickets for the launch event next week.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch: You can buy tickets for Rs. 480

     

    As it goes with any Xiaomi smartphone flash sale, the tickets for the event were also sold out quickly. Now, the company has opened the second round of registrations for the interested fans on Mi.com. The price of the ticket is Rs. 480. And, the fortunate fans who get to attend the event will get goodies worth Rs. 1,500.

    On the completion of the registration process, those who are eligible to get the launch event ticket will be chosen based on the Mi Community contribution. It is estimated based on the points or user groups and will be informed via SMS and email comprising the link to purchase the ticket. This link will be available on February 23. And, only those who purchase the tickets for the event will get to know the venue details. Notably, the company will not provide any travel or accommodation arrangements.

    Expected price in India

    We can expect the Redmi Note 7 to be launched in three variants in the country - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. These variants are likely to be priced around Rs. 11,999, Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999. The device is expected to be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart and Mi.com.

    Storage and color options leak

    One of the recent reports revealed the storage variants and color options of the upcoming Redmi smartphone in the Indian market. Going by the report, the Redmi Note 7 is said to be launched in two storage variants - 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM and feature 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. It is also said that the Redmi Note 7 could be launched in three color variants - Blue, Red and Black in the country.

     

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
