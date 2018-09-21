Xiaomi Redmi Y2 launched in Mesmerising Blue and Stunning Black colors

Xiaomi's selfie-centric smartphone - the Redmi Y2 was launched in India back in June. Notably, it is the global variant of the Redmi S2 that went official in China earlier this year. At the time of its launch in India, the device was available in Rose Gold, Dark Grey, and Gold color options. Now, it has been announced that there will be two new colors added to the portfolio.

Well, Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce that the Redmi Y2 has been launched in Mesmerising Blue and Stunning Black colors. Notably, it has also been announced that the two new color options will go on sale today at 12 PM via both Amazon India and Mi.com. Despite the change in the color, the specifications, features and pricing remain the same.

This move from Xiaomi has come just a day after the launch of the Red color variant of the Xiaomi Mi A2 that went on sale as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has been launched in the country in two variants. The base variant comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. The high-end variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 12,999. When it comes to offers, Airtel provides Rs. 1,800 instant cashback and up to 240GB data for free for the users. Besides this, there are no cost EMI options on using select bank credit and debit cards.

Specifications and features

To refresh on its specifications, the Redmi Y2 adorns a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. At its core, the device is equipped with a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The internal storage capacity can be expanded with the help of a microSD card.

There is a dual camera module with 12MP + 5MP cameras along with AI capabilities. Also, there is a 16MP Super Pixel selfie camera with Face Unlock, LED flash and AI Beauty. Other goodies on board the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTe, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, IR blaster, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9.5 and a 3080mAh battery.