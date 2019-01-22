Xiaomi releases MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update for Redmi 6 smartphones

Xiaomi's Redmi 6 series is the most well-received budget smartphone series in the market. The Redmi 6 lineup comprising of the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro offers some good set of hardware for the price segment they are available for. On the software department, the company uses its own MIUI OS to power its smartphones.

The Redmi 6 series has also received a couple of updates in the past that fixes some bugs and issue. Last week, the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A had received December 2018 Android security patch via a firmware update. Now, Xiaomi has started rolling out another update for the Redmi 6 smartphones.

Xiaomi has released a stable MIUI 10.2.2.0 global update for the Redmi 6 devices. The smartphone shipped with Android 8.1 Oreo Out-of-the-box and has already received the stable MIUI 10 update. The Chinese tech giant took it to its official MIUI forum to reveal this information.

The stable MIUI 10 Global update v10.2.20 based on Android 8.1 Oreo brings along fix for various bugs and issues. The update comes with a build number V10.2.2.0.OCGMIXM and the company have also shared the links for Fastboot ROM and Recovery ROM. To make it easy for the users the company has also provided a flashing guide for the Beta ROM users.

The latest MIUI 10 Global stable update for the Redmi 6 smartphone weighs 448MB in size. It is currently unknown whether it comes with the January 2019 Android security patch or not. The update brings along a fix for certain issues affecting the status bar, notification bar, and the lock screen. With the device receiving timely updates, we can expect more improved user experience.