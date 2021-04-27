Xiaomi Smartphone With 200MP Camera Sensor Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi, one of the leading smartphone brands is known for implementing premium features in its offerings despite keeping the pricing of these devices relatively lower than that of its counterparts. Now, the company appears to be gearing up to unveil a much improved offering.

Well, a fresh report suggests that an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone with a 200MP camera sensor might be on cards. Notably, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro was recently launched with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary camera sensor. Now, reports regarding a smartphone with a 200MP camera sensor have started making the rounds.

Xiaomi Smartphone With 200MP Camera

Already, a couple of tipsters have been posting about the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone for quite some time. It was hinted that Samsung is working on a 200MP ISOCELL sensor for smartphones.

As per the tweet from the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station and a Weibo post by ITHome, Xiaomi is working on a smartphone with a 200MP camera sensor. It also cites an older Weibo post from another tipster Ice Universe who stated that the ISOCELL sensor in question could be developed by Samsung featuring a 0.64-micron pixel.

200MP Samsung Camera Sensor

Notably, this is not the first time that we are coming across details regarding a 200MP Samsung camera sensor. Besides this, a tweet by another tipster WHYLAB also stated that Samsung could be working on such a sensor. The tipster noted that the alleged 200MP sensor might measure 1/1.37-inch and have 1.28-micron pixels. It is believed to support 4-in-1 and 16-in-1 pixel binning technology to minimize noise for improved images. The sensor is tipped to be capable of recording 16K videos too.

Back then, the tipster further noted that the Samsung 200MP camera sensor on cards might debut in the ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G. However, the smartphone went official with the 64MP Samsung camera sensor. Now, it is speculated that the next-generation flagship from the South Korean tech giant, the Samsung Galaxy A22 could be launched with the 200MP camera sensor in question. Mark Peters of LetsGoDigital also shared 3D renders of the product in collaboration with Technizo Concept to highlight the alleged Olympus camera.

However, there is no word regarding the camera sensor for now and its developments have to be taken with a pinch of salt until there is an official confirmation.

