Xolo ZX launched in India starting from Rs. 11,499 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xolo ZX is now official.

Xolo, the once popular domestic brand has been trying to make an impressive comeback lately. After launching a couple of phones in the Era series earlier this year, the company was speculated to be working on another one called ZX.

Last week, a teaser page on Amazon India tipped that the Xolo ZX will be launched in the country on April 25. Now, the device has been announced and will go on sale via Amazon at the specified date. It features all the features that are in trend right now including a notch display, dual cameras at its rear and more.

Xolo ZX specifications

Xolo ZX is fitted with a 6.2-inch notched 2.5D curved glass display with a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. On the hardware front, this smartphone employs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor based on the 12nm process and clocked at 2GHz. It is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, this Xolo smartphone makes use of dual cameras at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with dual-one LED flash, AI Studio and AI Focus. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

The connectivity aspects include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS, WiFi and dual SIM support. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is powered by a 3260mAh battery with AI features that can kill background apps that drain the battery. It is touted that this battery will last up to 1.5 days on a single charge. It remains to be seen if this device runs Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Xolo ZX price and offers

Xolo ZX is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant. The device has been launched in Blue and Black color and will go on sale exclusively via Amazon from April 25.

Talking about launch offers, the smartphone will get Rs. 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio in the form of 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each. Also, there will be up to 50GB of additional 4G data in the form of an additional voucher of 5GB per recharge for 10 recharges. Buyers can also get Rs. 2,800 worth Cleartrip vouchers on the first recharge and Rs. 5,000 discount from Mydala for Travel, Online Utility and Fashion shopping.