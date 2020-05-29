Just In
Xiaomi Redmi 2S with 4G LTE, 8MP Camera Announced
Ahead of CES 2015, Xiaomi has announced its Redmi 2 4G variant in China. It comes in both China Unicom and China Telecom variants with support for suitable bands. This mid-range smartphone comes in White, Dark gray, Bright Yellow, Light Green and Pink variant and contains the price tag of 699 Yuan (Approx Rs. 7,120).
Xiaomi Redmi 2 - Key Specifications
Redmi 2 4G variant sports a 4.7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Xiaomi Redmi 1S successor is clocked by 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916 ) 64-bit processor and Adreno 305 which takes care of Graphic processor along with 1 GB of RAM.
Moving on to the storage capacity, it supports 8GB of internal memory with expansion slot upto 32GB via micro SD card. This dual SIM smartphone runs on Android 4.4 KitKat on top of MIUI v6.
Recommended: The Biggest Trends in Tech For 2015
On the imaging factor, Redmi 2S device features 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, BSI sensor, f/2.2 aperture, Omni-vision sensor, 1080p video recording and 2MP front-facing camera, 720P HD video recording.
Further, this smartphone supports connectivity like 4G LTE/3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and it is powered by a 2200mAh battery.
It is now available for pre-booking in the Chinese market via QQ Tencent and the first flash sale will be held on 9th January. Xiaomi authorities hasn't reveal any details about pricing and releasing on the global roll out yet.
