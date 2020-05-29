ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Redmi 2S with 4G LTE, 8MP Camera Announced

    By Vigneshwar
    |

    Ahead of CES 2015, Xiaomi has announced its Redmi 2 4G variant in China. It comes in both China Unicom and China Telecom variants with support for suitable bands. This mid-range smartphone comes in White, Dark gray, Bright Yellow, Light Green and Pink variant and contains the price tag of 699 Yuan (Approx Rs. 7,120).

    Xiaomi Redmi 2S with 4G LTE, 8MP Camera Announced

    Xiaomi Redmi 2 - Key Specifications

    Redmi 2 4G variant sports a 4.7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Xiaomi Redmi 1S successor is clocked by 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916 ) 64-bit processor and Adreno 305 which takes care of Graphic processor along with 1 GB of RAM.

    Xiaomi Redmi 2S with 4G LTE, 8MP Camera Announced

    Moving on to the storage capacity, it supports 8GB of internal memory with expansion slot upto 32GB via micro SD card. This dual SIM smartphone runs on Android 4.4 KitKat on top of MIUI v6.

    Recommended: The Biggest Trends in Tech For 2015

    On the imaging factor, Redmi 2S device features 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, BSI sensor, f/2.2 aperture, Omni-vision sensor, 1080p video recording and 2MP front-facing camera, 720P HD video recording.

    Further, this smartphone supports connectivity like 4G LTE/3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and it is powered by a 2200mAh battery.

    It is now available for pre-booking in the Chinese market via QQ Tencent and the first flash sale will be held on 9th January. Xiaomi authorities hasn't reveal any details about pricing and releasing on the global roll out yet.

    Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

    PriceData Validity Circle TalktimeDescription
    Rs. 19200 MB2 daysAll Circles-Unlimited voice calls, roaming calls on any network, 100 SMS
    Rs. 483GB28 daysAll CirclesRs. 40.68Provides 3GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days.
    Rs. 49100 MB28 daysAll CirclesRs. 38.52provides 100MB of 3G/4G data for 28days
    Rs. 79200 MB28 daysAll CirclesRs. 64Provides 200MB of 3G/4G data for 28 days
    Rs. 986GB28 daysAll CirclesRs. 83.05Provides 6GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days.
    Rs. 1482GB28 daysAll Circles-Provides 2GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days, Airtel Xstream, Wynk music and Hello Tunes, unlimited voice calling
    Rs. 1492GB28 daysAll Circles-Provides unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls on any network with 2GB data and 300 SMS all through its validity.
    Rs. 2191GB/day28 daysAll Circles-Unlimited voice calls to any network, 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day for 28 days
    Rs. 2491.5GB/day28 daysAll Circles-Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, irtel Xstream, Wynk music, Hello Tunes and Anti-virus mobile protection
    Rs. 2982GB/day28 daysAll Circles-Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2GB data per day for 28 days, Airtel Thanks
    Rs. 3991.5GB/day56 daysAll Circles-Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day for 56 days
    Rs. 5981.5GB/day84 daysAll Circles-Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day for 84 days
    Rs. 6982GB/day84 daysAll Circles-Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2GB data per day for 84 days, Airtel Thanks
    Rs. 149924GB365 daysAll Circles-Unlimited voice calls, 3600 SMS, 24 GB data for 365 days, Airtel Thanks
    Rs. 23981.5GB/day365 daysAll Circles-Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day for 1 year
    Rs. 2,4982GB/day365 daysAll Circles-Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2GB data per day, ZEE5 Premium subscription, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream, Airtel Secure for 1 year

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X