Xiaomi Redmi 2S with 4G LTE, 8MP Camera Announced Mobile oi-Vigneshwar Sr

Ahead of CES 2015, Xiaomi has announced its Redmi 2 4G variant in China. It comes in both China Unicom and China Telecom variants with support for suitable bands. This mid-range smartphone comes in White, Dark gray, Bright Yellow, Light Green and Pink variant and contains the price tag of 699 Yuan (Approx Rs. 7,120).

Xiaomi Redmi 2 - Key Specifications

Redmi 2 4G variant sports a 4.7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Xiaomi Redmi 1S successor is clocked by 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916 ) 64-bit processor and Adreno 305 which takes care of Graphic processor along with 1 GB of RAM.

Moving on to the storage capacity, it supports 8GB of internal memory with expansion slot upto 32GB via micro SD card. This dual SIM smartphone runs on Android 4.4 KitKat on top of MIUI v6.

Recommended: The Biggest Trends in Tech For 2015

On the imaging factor, Redmi 2S device features 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, BSI sensor, f/2.2 aperture, Omni-vision sensor, 1080p video recording and 2MP front-facing camera, 720P HD video recording.

Further, this smartphone supports connectivity like 4G LTE/3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and it is powered by a 2200mAh battery.

It is now available for pre-booking in the Chinese market via QQ Tencent and the first flash sale will be held on 9th January. Xiaomi authorities hasn't reveal any details about pricing and releasing on the global roll out yet.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Price Data Validity Circle Talktime Description Rs. 19 200 MB 2 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, roaming calls on any network, 100 SMS Rs. 48 3GB 28 days All Circles Rs. 40.68 Provides 3GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days. Rs. 49 100 MB 28 days All Circles Rs. 38.52 provides 100MB of 3G/4G data for 28days Rs. 79 200 MB 28 days All Circles Rs. 64 Provides 200MB of 3G/4G data for 28 days Rs. 98 6GB 28 days All Circles Rs. 83.05 Provides 6GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days. Rs. 148 2GB 28 days All Circles - Provides 2GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days, Airtel Xstream, Wynk music and Hello Tunes, unlimited voice calling Rs. 149 2GB 28 days All Circles - Provides unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls on any network with 2GB data and 300 SMS all through its validity. Rs. 219 1GB/day 28 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls to any network, 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day for 28 days Rs. 249 1.5GB/day 28 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, irtel Xstream, Wynk music, Hello Tunes and Anti-virus mobile protection Rs. 298 2GB/day 28 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2GB data per day for 28 days, Airtel Thanks Rs. 399 1.5GB/day 56 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day for 56 days Rs. 598 1.5GB/day 84 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day for 84 days Rs. 698 2GB/day 84 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2GB data per day for 84 days, Airtel Thanks Rs. 1499 24GB 365 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 3600 SMS, 24 GB data for 365 days, Airtel Thanks Rs. 2398 1.5GB/day 365 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day for 1 year Rs. 2,498 2GB/day 365 days All Circles - Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2GB data per day, ZEE5 Premium subscription, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream, Airtel Secure for 1 year

Best Mobiles in India