Amazon Fire TV Stick Offer: Get Wireless Game Controller At Discount

In a recent development, it has been announced that the Amazon Fire TV Stick will be bundled with a wireless game controller for buyers in India. This is a part of the latest deal that lets customers choosing to buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick get a Bluetooth-enabled Micromini X Ninja game controller.

This offer comes as a promotional move that will show the gaming capabilities of the Fire TV Stick, which are limited due to the use of a processor ideal for streaming content rather than handling graphics-intensive games.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Offer

However, the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Micromini X Ninja controller comes with a catch. Amazon has listed the streaming device on its site along with the steps to get the game controller for free. The process involves adding the Fire TV Stick to the cart along with the game controller. The cart will show the total price, which includes the controller's cost as well.

Eventually, interested buyers will have to pay the cost for both devices upfront. Notably, the Micromini X Ninja controller is priced at Rs. 1,899. After the purchase, Amazon will credit a cashback of Rs. 750 to the buyers' Amazon Pay Balance account. This means that the controller will be bought for Rs. 1,149.

Notably, this offer of the bundled controller is applicable on the Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen, Fire TV Stick Lite, and Fire TV Stick 4K. Based on the model chosen, the final price will change.

Micromini X Ninja Controller Details

The Micromini X Ninja game controller comes with a transparent body that shows the internals of the device clearly. Curious users will be able to find out what the controller is equipped with. Besides this, many users will not be concerned about the transparent design, which has gained traction in recent times.

Of late, the Nothing brand is betting big on the transparent design though it is not suitable for everyone. Given that the controller will be available at a discounted pricing, this deal is definitely a great one for those who want to make a purchase and not many buyers will focus on the design of the same.

