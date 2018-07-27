Amazon launches Alexa Cast feature

Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Cast with Amazon Music - a new way for customers to enjoy the music.

This feature allows listeners to play music on their Alexa-enabled devices from the Amazon Prime Music app for iOS and Android devices.

"Alexa Cast is set to make the music streaming experience for Prime members even simpler with its integration in Amazon Prime Music app and Alexa-enabled devices. With a magical combination of Alexa voice controls and an ad-free music streaming on the Prime Music app, we will continue to make your music listening experience easier, more natural and simpler,"Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music India said.

Prime Music is an ad-free service launched as a Prime benefit at no additional cost to the annual membership of Rs. 999/- and monthly membership of Rs. 129/.

Amazon Prime Music includes tens of millions of songs across major International and Indian music labels in over 10 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu and more.

At present, Amazon Prime Music is available on Android and iOS mobile phone apps, Desktop app and Web player, Amazon Fire TV sticks and Amazon Echo devices, the statement said.

With the launch of Alexa Cast, the music streaming experience on Alexa devices is enhanced as it offers an ability to swiftly switch between voice and Amazon Prime Music app controls.

Furthermore, in-app features on Prime Music such as recommended hand-curated playlists, stations, albums and new music are set to complement the Alexa music listening experience.

Amazon said customers can update their Amazon Prime Music app for iOS or Android or download it from Apple or Google Play Stores from today.

Navigate to "now playing" view to find the Alexa Cast icon on Amazon Prime Music app to begin playing music on Echo devices or simply tap the Alexa icon to bring up a list of all available Alexa enabled devices to select a device or group to start casting music.

Amazon Prime offers unlimited free One-day and Two-day delivery over 11 million products online to over 100 cities, 30 minutes early access for members on top deals and more benefits for an unparalleled shopping experience and instant access to latest movies and TV shows.