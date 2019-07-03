Apple Patent Hints At Smart Fabrics And Augmented Reality News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Apple forayed into the wearable market with the Apple Watch, but it seems the company to be gearing to up the ante once again. The company has been awarded a patent that can bring Apple-branded wearables such as clothing, purses, bags, and more.

The patent is related to a textile-based touch surface so expecting a futuristic jacket from Apple seems fair. The patent describes a set of conductive threads, which are woven together.

The patent also suggests that the device can be placed into clothing like a jacket or shirt. It could also be paired with other devices like the Apple Watch or an iPhone. The fabric could also come in handy for furniture or car seat.

Besides, the company also patented for augmented reality 3D models, which will make the AR experience across iOS apps better. AR is expected to be one of the important parts of Apple's future roadmap. The company is also said to be working on a pair of smart glasses.

Apple has also patented a Watchband with a built-in camera which is designed in a way that users will be able to position them according to their preference. It looks similar to the company's loop bands, but with an extended camera. Users will have to pull, twist and retract this section to take a picture.

This will also pave the way for cameras on both sides of the band, meaning the users will be able to capture 360-degree images. There could be several ways these cameras can be triggered, including pinching the band or pressing a button on the band.

Well, what's imperative to understand that this is just a patent, and there's no guarantee you'll see this product in the future Apple Watch. Rumors of a camera on the Apple Watch have been circulating since 2015, and there are many hiccups like the battery life and space management to place a camera sensor.

