Artemis 1 Mission's 2nd Launch Attempt Set For Tomorrow; Will NASA Succeed This Time? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

NASA Artemis 1 mission is now the talk of the town as it would pave the way for future space projects. NASA has confirmed that Artemis 1 will liftoff tomorrow, September 3 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This would be the second attempt to launch the much-awaited unmanned Moon mission.

NASA Artemis 1 Mission Launch Timeline

After a meeting on September 1, NASA has given the 'go' sign to proceed with the liftoff for the Artemis 1 mission. NASA has set a two-hour window for the launch, which will begin tomorrow, September 3 at 2:17 PM EDT (around 11:47 PM Indian time).

That said, NASA says there's no guarantee that the mission will take off. "There's no guarantee that we're going to get off on Saturday, but we're gonna try," said Mike Sarafin, the Artemis mission manager.

NASA Artemis 1 Launching After Delays

NASA has been revising the Artemis 1 mission launch date, which was originally set to launch on August 29. However, the launch was pushed after the crew noticed an error during the countdown. One of the four RS-25 engines powering the SLS core stage wasn't cooling down to the proper prelaunch temperature, which is a cause of concern.

NASA officials explained that this thermal conditioning helps prevent a shock when the engines ignite. It was then discovered that the issue wasn't a major one and was caused due to a faulty temperature sensor in the RS-25 engine.

NASA Artemis 1 Mission Explained

The NASA Artemis 1 mission is one of the most crucial missions for the space agency. It is an uncrewed mission aboard the Space Launch System, which is one of the biggest rockets. It will also include the Orion capsule but without any astronaut manning the launch vehicle.

The Artemis 1 program will orbit the Moon and return to Earth over 37 days. The mission is crucial for the Artemis program, which aims to establish a human presence on and around the Moon - which will further be a key point for Mars and other deep space exploration.

