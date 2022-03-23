Just In
- 3 hrs ago Buying Guide: Best Snapdragon 865 Smartphones To Buy In India
- 14 hrs ago Infinix Hot 11 2022 Design Officially Teased; India Launch Expected Soon
- 15 hrs ago Realme GT Neo 3 Goes Official: World's First Smartphone With Dimensity 8100, 150W Fast Charging
- 16 hrs ago Poco X4 Pro 5G Coming To India On March 28th Via Flipkart
Don't Miss
- News The Kerala Story movie is crucial as radicals attempt making Kerala a Muslim state
- Finance Fuel Rates Today: Check Petrol & Diesel Price of Your City On 23rd March 2022
- Sports Ash Barty announces shock retirement from tennis
- Lifestyle Lalu Yadav's Health Deteriorates, Shifted to AIIMS New Delhi in Air Ambulance
- Movies Ajith Kumar And Shalini Take Social Media By Storm With Their Latest Picture; Set Major Couple Goals!
- Education UGC To Conduct CUET For Admissions To Under Graduate Courses, Check CUET UG Application And Other Details Here
- Travel Into the Wild: Wildlife Sanctuaries To Visit In India In Summer
- Automobiles iVoomi Jeet, Jeet Pro & S1 e-Scooters Launched In India - Prices Start At Rs 82,999
Blue Origin’s Fourth Crewed Flight Scheduled For March 29; No Pilot Among Crew
Private space companies like SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and Blue Origin have made history in creating niche space travel. Blue Origin is now gearing up for its fourth crewed spaceflight, which will carry six people into suborbital space. Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft is scheduled to liftoff on March 29 for its space trip.
Blue Origin Fourth Spaceflight Date And Time
The launch mission of the Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft is scheduled for March 29. Previously, the launch date was set at March 23 but was later altered to March 29. It's scheduled to take off at approximately 9:30 AM EDT (around 7 PM Indian time) from the company's Launch Site One near Van Horn, Texas.
Blue Origin will be live-streaming the launch, liftoff, and the entire space travel on its website. The crew members include Blue Origin employee Gary Lai and five paying customers: Marty Allen, married couple Sharon Hagle and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, and George Nield, reports Space.com. To note, Lai is replacing Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson as the dates were altered.
Blue Origin Spaceflight Details
Like most other space companies, the New Shepard is a reusable rocket and capsule. The flight is expected to last about 11 minutes from launch to capsule landing. Speaking of the landing, the New Shepard rocket is expected to land vertically soon after the launch and the crew capsule will descend under parachutes after the mission is completed.
The mission involves going up to the Karman line, which is considered as the boundary of space by international agencies. Interestingly, the fourth crewed spaceflight of the New Shepard will not carry a pilot. Blue Origin stated that this is an autonomous rocket and no pilots are required.
Who Is Flying On The New Shepard?
The passengers include Gary Lai, the senior director and chief architect of the New Shepard system. The others include George Nield, current president of Commercial Space Technologies, LLC; Sharon Hagle, founder of SpaceKids Global; and Marc Hagle, husband of Sharon and president and CEO of a property development corporation, Tricor International.
Marty Allen, an angel investor and CEO of multiple companies and Jim Kitchen, an entrepreneur and faculty member of the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School will be joining in.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185