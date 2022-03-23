Blue Origin’s Fourth Crewed Flight Scheduled For March 29; No Pilot Among Crew News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Private space companies like SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and Blue Origin have made history in creating niche space travel. Blue Origin is now gearing up for its fourth crewed spaceflight, which will carry six people into suborbital space. Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft is scheduled to liftoff on March 29 for its space trip.

Blue Origin Fourth Spaceflight Date And Time

The launch mission of the Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft is scheduled for March 29. Previously, the launch date was set at March 23 but was later altered to March 29. It's scheduled to take off at approximately 9:30 AM EDT (around 7 PM Indian time) from the company's Launch Site One near Van Horn, Texas.

Blue Origin will be live-streaming the launch, liftoff, and the entire space travel on its website. The crew members include Blue Origin employee Gary Lai and five paying customers: Marty Allen, married couple Sharon Hagle and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, and George Nield, reports Space.com. To note, Lai is replacing Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson as the dates were altered.

Blue Origin Spaceflight Details

Like most other space companies, the New Shepard is a reusable rocket and capsule. The flight is expected to last about 11 minutes from launch to capsule landing. Speaking of the landing, the New Shepard rocket is expected to land vertically soon after the launch and the crew capsule will descend under parachutes after the mission is completed.

The mission involves going up to the Karman line, which is considered as the boundary of space by international agencies. Interestingly, the fourth crewed spaceflight of the New Shepard will not carry a pilot. Blue Origin stated that this is an autonomous rocket and no pilots are required.

Who Is Flying On The New Shepard?

The passengers include Gary Lai, the senior director and chief architect of the New Shepard system. The others include George Nield, current president of Commercial Space Technologies, LLC; Sharon Hagle, founder of SpaceKids Global; and Marc Hagle, husband of Sharon and president and CEO of a property development corporation, Tricor International.

Marty Allen, an angel investor and CEO of multiple companies and Jim Kitchen, an entrepreneur and faculty member of the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School will be joining in.

