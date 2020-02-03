ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Check Point Researchers Identify Two Major Security Flaws In Microsoft Azure

    By
    |

    Researchers at Check Point have identified two major security flaws in Microsoft Azure. According to the report, researchers have discovered that a user on the Azure network could have potentially taken control over the entire server by following few simple hacking tricks, and get access to all the business code which might lead to misuse.

    Check Point Researchers Identify Security Flaws In Microsoft Azure

     

    The report suggests that the first security flaw was found in Azure Stack and the second one was identified in Azure App Service. The Azure Stack flaw will allow hackers to collect screenshots and sensitive information of machines which are running on Azure. An attacker can take screenshots of your banking details and use them later for transferring amount in their account.

    Meanwhile, the Azure app flaw will enable hackers to take control of the entire Azure server. This will allow them to take control of an enterprises business security codes and details. The reports suggest that both Check Point and Microsoft are working closely together to solve these issues, and to make the cloud servers more secure.

    To recall, Azure Stack is a cloud computing software solution developed by Microsoft that is designed to help enterprises deliver Azure services from their own data centre. It was created to help organizations in hybrid cloud computing by securing business-sensitive data.

    Check Point Researchers Identify Security Flaws In Microsoft Azure

    However, researchers from Check Point were able to take screenshots and get access to sensitive data of Azure tenants. This security flaw will allow any hacker to easily get access to sensitive data of any business which is running on Azure.

     

    Azure App Service allows users to develop web and mobile apps which include engaging iOS, Android, and Windows apps, automating business processes with visual design experience. It comes with integrated "Software as a Service" (SaaS) applications like Salesforce, Marketo and DropBox.

    Researchers have claimed that they have taken control over the app by simply creating a free user in Azure Cloud and running malicious Azure functions.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: check point internet news
    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 12:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X