Check Point Researchers Identify Two Major Security Flaws In Microsoft Azure News oi-Karan Sharma

Researchers at Check Point have identified two major security flaws in Microsoft Azure. According to the report, researchers have discovered that a user on the Azure network could have potentially taken control over the entire server by following few simple hacking tricks, and get access to all the business code which might lead to misuse.

The report suggests that the first security flaw was found in Azure Stack and the second one was identified in Azure App Service. The Azure Stack flaw will allow hackers to collect screenshots and sensitive information of machines which are running on Azure. An attacker can take screenshots of your banking details and use them later for transferring amount in their account.

Meanwhile, the Azure app flaw will enable hackers to take control of the entire Azure server. This will allow them to take control of an enterprises business security codes and details. The reports suggest that both Check Point and Microsoft are working closely together to solve these issues, and to make the cloud servers more secure.

To recall, Azure Stack is a cloud computing software solution developed by Microsoft that is designed to help enterprises deliver Azure services from their own data centre. It was created to help organizations in hybrid cloud computing by securing business-sensitive data.

However, researchers from Check Point were able to take screenshots and get access to sensitive data of Azure tenants. This security flaw will allow any hacker to easily get access to sensitive data of any business which is running on Azure.

Azure App Service allows users to develop web and mobile apps which include engaging iOS, Android, and Windows apps, automating business processes with visual design experience. It comes with integrated "Software as a Service" (SaaS) applications like Salesforce, Marketo and DropBox.

Researchers have claimed that they have taken control over the app by simply creating a free user in Azure Cloud and running malicious Azure functions.

Best Mobiles in India