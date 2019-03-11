ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Exclusive: LG aims at Rs 3,500 cr revenue from AC biz this year

    LG Dual Cool air conditioner ranges from Rs. 31,990 to Rs. 69,990.

    By
    |

    South Korean consumer electronics maker LG has set a target of mopping up Rs 3,500 crore revenue from its air conditioner business in 2019.

    Exclusive: LG aims at Rs 3,500 cr revenue from AC biz this year

     

    "We have set a target of reaching revenues of Rs 3,500 crore in Air conditioners business. We are also planning to increase our market share by 30 percent against 24 percent in 2018," Kulbhushan Bhardwaj- Business Head- RAC( Residential Air conditioners) LG Electronics India told Gizbot.

    During a telephonic interaction, Bhardwaj said, "We are planning to launch a new range of washing machines and refrigerators next month."

    "We are hoping that 70 percent AC sales will come from our highly energy efficient 5-star range," he replied when asked about their most successful segments.

    Meanwhile, the company has announced the launch of new AC models with 5 & 3-star rating from the Bureau Energy Efficiency (BEE). LG Dual Cool air conditioner ranges from Rs. 31,990 to Rs. 69,990.

    The ACs use Smart ThinQ technology, which lets the users control & monitors AC at any time and from anywhere with an app on the phone. Apart from control, consumers can also get filter cleaning notification & control multiple home appliances through smart ThinQ. LG's air conditioners are also equipped with Ocean Black Protection which gives long-lasting protection against rust and corrosion.

    Kim-Ki-Wan, Managing Director-LG Electronics, India, said; "Today inverter AC constitutes 60 percent of total AC industry. We aim to further consolidate our market leadership in the AC industry with a new range of DUAL COOL AC's that has a wider line up of 5 stars ACs. This year we have to offer 22 models of 5-star BEE rating as compared to 14 models last year."

    Besides. the newly launched AC comes with Smart ThinQ, Mosquito Away technology, Hi-Grooved Copper serves dual benefits, Active Energy Control, and Micro Dust Protection Filter.

    Read More About: lg Mobile news home entertainment
    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue