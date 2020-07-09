Flipkart Launches 2GUD Video Shopping Platform For Refurbished Goods; Will it Drive Sales? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Flipkart is venturing into social e-commerce with its new feature 2GUD for refurbished goods. Flipkart 2GUD is a video shopping platform available on the Flipkart app where users can check out influencers and follow some of the latest trends in the market. This includes gadget reviews, fashion updates, beauty tips, and more.

Flipkart 2GUG debuted back in 2018 and was expected to be the brand's first venture into refurbished goods in the market. Now, it's rebranded as a social commerce platform populated by influencers for various topics and categories. Flipkart 2GUD is just like another social media platform but differentiates itself as an e-commerce site.

What Can You Do On Flipkart 2GUD?

As noted, Flipkart 2GUD is quite similar to another social media platform, but mainly dedicated to shopping. The Walmart-owned company believes that recommendations from an influencer play a major role in helping the customer make a choice, which is where 2GUD comes in.

Users can directly follow influencers on the Flipkart app, who will highlight products of their choice and review it. Furthermore, users can also purchase any product featured in a video on the 2GUD platform, without having to move away from it. Presently, Flipkart 2GUD is available on the app but plans to expand to the web version soon.

Flipkart said in a statement that social commerce accounts for up to 20 percent of the online retail market, which is expected to hit the USD 70 billion (roughly Rs. 5.26 lakh crores) mark in the coming decade. This is where Flipkart 2GUD aims to target the growing market of internet users, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Flipkart 2GUD: What We Think

Flipkart 2GUD has brought in a seamless connection of content to commerce experience. In a call to go vocal for local, the new feature will further boost sales on the virtual shopping site. At the same time, there are plenty of other competitors, like Instagram shopping and business portals. Since Instagram and Facebook are platforms where users follow their influencers, it remains to see how many users will regular at Flipkart 2GUD.

