Flipkart Terrific Tablet Day: Get exciting offers on Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab A and other top tablets

We all would agree to the fact the popularity of the tablets has somehow faded following the availability of numerous large display smartphones. Still, the tablets that are available today can perform a certain set of tasks better than the smartphones for instance consumption of media on tablets is slightly more enjoyable as compared to the smartphones. It doesn't mean that the smartphones can't give a delightful experience while playing media content; it simply means that some content can be enjoyed more on a bigger display. Also, some apps perform well when used on a tablet, for example, reading or editing large sized documents.
Flipkart, the e-commerce giant is hosting a day-long tablet sale which is called the 'Terrific Tablets Day'. As a part of the 'Terrific Tablet Day' sale, the company will offer some amazing deals and discount offers on tablets. So without further delay let's have a quick look at the deals which you can get during the one-day-long sale.
As a part of the sale, Flipkart is not only offering attractive discounts and deals on the tablets but is also offering exchange offers in addition to the available deals. The Axis Bank credit card holders can avail an additional discount of Rs 400 on the purchase of a tablet.
Apple iPad 6th Gen 32GB (Wi-Fi Only)
The Apple iPad 6th Gen is the latest iPad launched by Apple. The tablet made its way to the market earlier this year in March. This iPad is suitable for the users who want to write or sketch while on the go. The iPad 6th gen is already placed in the iOS ecosystem. The iPad features a 9.7 inch Quad HD display which produces crisp and vibrant images. The Quad HD display is suitable for reading texts and watching movies.
The 6th- Gen iPad is backed by a 64-bit A10X Fusion Chip and also has a support for Apple Pencil. The device ships with iOS 11 out of the box. For imaging, the laptop uses an 8MP rear camera and a 1.5MP front camera for selfies.
You can grab the Apple iPad 6th Gen from Flipkart for Rs 25,990
Samsung Galaxy Tab A
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A features a massive 10.5-inch Full HD display and is powered Dolby Atmos audio and BixbyVision. The tablet has all the features and functionalities which you can expect from a budget tablet. The device is powered by Qualcomm's entry-level SoC which is the Snapdragon 450 chipset. For imaging, the Galaxy Tab A sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies.
The device ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The device has got 32GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 400GB via microSD card. The whole package is powered by a 7,300mAh battery. Apart from Wi-Fi connectivity the device also supports 4G connectivity for uninterrupted web browsing experience.
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A from Flipkart at Rs 29,990
Honor MediaPad T3:
The Honor MediaPad T3 is an 8-inch tablet which features an HD display. The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm's entry-level SoC, i.e, Snapdragon 425. The Snapdragon 425 SoC is paired with 2GB of RAM. The device has an onboard storage of 16GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.
For capturing images, the MediaPad T3 comes with a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. The tablet runs on Android Nougat and comes pre-loaded with MS Office apps. The whole package is powered by a 4,800mAh battery.
You can grab the Honor MediaPad T3 tablet from Flipkart for Rs 10,499
Alcatel Pop 4 with keyboard:
The Alcatel Pop 4 features a 10.1 inch Full HD display for immersive video watching experience. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset and is paired with 2GB of RAM. The device has a onboard storage of 16GB which can be further expanded via microSD card. The tablet comes with a detachable keyboard and also has 4G LTE connectivity option.
For imaging, the Alcatel Pop 4 features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The device runs on Android Marshmallow which is the only drawback. The device gets its power from a 5,830mAh battery.
You can get the Alcatel Pop 4 tablet for Rs 10,999 at Flipkart.