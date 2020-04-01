Flixjini Online Video Content Aggregator Launched In India News oi-Karan Sharma

If you're bored while scrolling all the content streaming platforms and unable to find something interesting then Flixjini is the platform which will help you. It is an aggregator which provides information on streaming content from platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and 25 other video streaming platforms.

The service has recently launched in India to help users to find what to watch and where to watch. It is a personal streaming advisor user which will suggest them which content is fresh, and which is captivating more viewers.

"Flixjini has built discovery tools including artificial intelligence (AI) driven content classification and recommendation systems to suggest content personalized to the user's taste. It has powerful search features to help drill down into something fascinating," ready company official forum.

It collects multiple online data points including reviews, ratings, awards, averaging viewing time to analyse the best content suggestions. If it's a movie then the platform will also search for the movie performance on the box-office and help users to decide if the movie is worth shedding their time or not. Flixjini also provides links to the streaming service where you can watch that content.

According to the report, each streaming platform has more than 2000 movie and over 500 TV shows. Across all the streaming platforms there are more than 50,000 movies and 12,000 TV shows with more than 20,000 seasons and 600,000+ episodes. Flixjini searches all the content across each platform and suggests you the list of content which you can watch.

It also suggests where a specific show/movie is playing for free, available on rental or on subscription. According to a study, users spend more than 21 minutes browsing for a movie before watching.

Meanwhile, this platform also helps streaming providers to get new users, subscribers and expose more of their content library to users.

You can visit www.flixjini.in and you can also download the app which is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Best Mobiles in India