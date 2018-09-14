Google accidentally enables ‘Battery Saver’ on Android Pie devices

The battery saving feature available on the smartphones today come in handy when we are running out of battery juice. This feature needs to be enabled manually so that the devices can last for long even with low battery power. In order to achieve this, the battery saver feature limits the unnecessary background apps, lowers the display brightness and also doesn't use the mobile data. However, a number of users whose devices are running on Android Pie had some different kind of experience. Many Android Pie users had recently noticed that the battery saver feature had been turned on automatically. This feature was turned on despite the fact the battery of their device was charged up to 90 percent. This is quite strange considering that the battery saver feature can be turned on for thresholds as high as 75 percent.

Most of the users took it to Reddit to report the issue. A large number of users reported the issue on Reddit's /r/GooglePixel, /r/Essential, and /r/ Android threads. All of the users who had reported the weird bug had one thing in common i.e, they all were using Android 9 Pie for their smartphones.

Now, a Google representative had made an official comment in which he has confirmed that the bug was instead an accident which was a result of an internal experiment by the tech giant. The official statement was posted on Reddit which says that:

"Hi all, some of you may have noticed that battery saver turned on automatically today. This was an internal experiment to test battery saving features that were mistakenly rolled out to more users than intended. We have now rolled battery saver settings back to default. Please configure to your liking. Sorry for the confusion." - /u/PixelCommunity on Reddit.

A number of devices such as Google Pixel, OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Mi 6, Nokia 7.1 Plus among others were affected by the internal testing. The only similarity as we mentioned earlier is the Android Pie OS. However, the devices are not affected anymore and Google has already reverted the changes. So, if you can still see the battery saver feature turned on automatically, you don't need to worry as this was a result of internal testing and you will not experience any issue going forward.