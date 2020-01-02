Just In
- 21 min ago Chandrayaan 3 Set To Explore Lunar Surface In 2021: ISRO
-
- 25 min ago Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of MWC 2020 Launch
- 1 hr ago Realme Buds Air To Go On Sale On January 3: Everything You Need To Know
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Realme Sale 2020 Offers: Buy Realme Smartphones On Heavy Discount
Don't Miss
- News After Bengal, Maharashtra’s Republic Day tableau gets rejected by Centre
- Movies Deepika Padukone On Why She Married Ranveer Singh: He Was Comfortable When I Was Earning More
- Finance Nifty Closes At New Record High, Sensex Ends 331 Points Higher
- Sports Three arrested after alleged racist and homophobic abuse at Brighton v Chelsea
- Automobiles Jawa Perak Bookings Begin: Website Crashes Soon Enough
- Lifestyle Katy Perry's Vibrant Photoshoot Offers A Synthesis Of Perspectives And Contrasting Sensibilities
- Travel Explore The Seven Sister States Of India And Its Natural Bounties In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Google AI System Can Detect Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Human Radiologists
Artificial Intelligence has been proven as a blessing in the healthcare sector, AI has taken care of many things like AI-assisted robotic surgeries, analysing mammogram and radiology as well. It has been reported that Google artificial intelligence is capable of detecting breast cancer by analyzing mammograms. According to the Reuter's report, in the United States AI has helped in reducing the false-positive results by 5.7 percent and 1.2 percent in Britain.
According to the American Cancer Society, radiologists miss 20 percent of breast cancer in mammograms. Moreover, 50 percent of women who get the screenings done over a decade have a false-positive result. As per the study published in the journal Nature, Artificial Intelligence is capable of ameliorating the perfection of screening breast cancer.
"The findings of the study, developed with Alphabet's DeepMind AI unit which merged with Google Health in September, represent a major advance in the potential for the early detection of breast cancer," Reuters report quoted Mozziyar Etemadi, one of its co-authors from Northwestern Medicine in Chicago.
The report suggests that researchers at Imperial College London and Britain's National Health Service trained the AI system with more than thousand of mammograms. AI's results were also compared with the results of 3,097 mammograms in the United States and 25,856 mammograms in the UK.
Researchers have also tested the Google AI system against six radiologists and in this test, AI defeated all the six of them in delivering accurate detection of breast cancer.
Connie Lehman, chief of the breast imaging department at Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital said that CAD (Computer-aided diagnosis) programs are different from the AI system. CAD is trained to figure out what human has trained it to see. But Artificial Intelligence works on machine learning and it is capable of detecting cancer based on thousands of mammogram results which were used to train the AI system.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,994
-
1,07,899
-
14,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,994
-
14,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270