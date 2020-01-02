Google AI System Can Detect Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Human Radiologists News oi-Karan Sharma

Artificial Intelligence has been proven as a blessing in the healthcare sector, AI has taken care of many things like AI-assisted robotic surgeries, analysing mammogram and radiology as well. It has been reported that Google artificial intelligence is capable of detecting breast cancer by analyzing mammograms. According to the Reuter's report, in the United States AI has helped in reducing the false-positive results by 5.7 percent and 1.2 percent in Britain.

According to the American Cancer Society, radiologists miss 20 percent of breast cancer in mammograms. Moreover, 50 percent of women who get the screenings done over a decade have a false-positive result. As per the study published in the journal Nature, Artificial Intelligence is capable of ameliorating the perfection of screening breast cancer.

"The findings of the study, developed with Alphabet's DeepMind AI unit which merged with Google Health in September, represent a major advance in the potential for the early detection of breast cancer," Reuters report quoted Mozziyar Etemadi, one of its co-authors from Northwestern Medicine in Chicago.

The report suggests that researchers at Imperial College London and Britain's National Health Service trained the AI system with more than thousand of mammograms. AI's results were also compared with the results of 3,097 mammograms in the United States and 25,856 mammograms in the UK.

Researchers have also tested the Google AI system against six radiologists and in this test, AI defeated all the six of them in delivering accurate detection of breast cancer.

Connie Lehman, chief of the breast imaging department at Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital said that CAD (Computer-aided diagnosis) programs are different from the AI system. CAD is trained to figure out what human has trained it to see. But Artificial Intelligence works on machine learning and it is capable of detecting cancer based on thousands of mammogram results which were used to train the AI system.

